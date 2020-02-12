Love Aaj Kal Box Office: Kartik Aaryan Could BEAT Rajkummar Rao, John Abraham & Sushant Singh Rajput In Star Ranking, Here’s How

Love Aaj Kal Box Office: In just a couple of days, the audience will get to witness the much-talked-about pair of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, with Love Aaj Kal arriving in cinemas. The film is enjoying a good pre-release buzz with several factors, especially music, working in favour.

Going by Kartik Aaryan’s recent track record of Bollywood including Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Love Aaj Kal is expected to emerge as a winner at the box office. Also, releasing on Valentine Day’s occasion, the film will definitely work wonders amongst its targeted youth audience.

Speaking about Koimoi Stars’ Power Index, Kartik Aaryan has a golden opportunity to further consolidate his star status by jumping in the ranking. If Love Aaj Kal manages to enter the coveted 100 crore club, Kartik will beat Rajkummar Rao with a gain of 100 points. If the film manages to cross the lifetime of Housefull 2 (114 crores) and Chhichhore (150.36 crores), the actor will also topple John Abraham and Sushant Singh Rajput to grab 16th position in the ranking.

So far two movies have made it to the profit zone. Take a look!

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Rank Cost* Lifetime ROI ROI % 1. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior 125.00 268.52 143.52 114.81*

Currently, Kartik Aaryan holds 19th position in the table with 100 points owing to one movie in 100 crore club (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety).

