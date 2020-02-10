Malang Box Office Day 3: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s Film Witnesses A Slight Growth!

Malang Box Office Day 3: It was a more than decent Sunday for Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani as the collections turned out to be 9.76 crores and though the Saturday to Sunday jump is not as good as Friday to Saturday, the fact still remains that the footfalls have been on an upswing.

For Aditya Roy Kapur, this could well be a sigh of relief since he had suffered major flops earlier in the form of OK Jaanu and Fitoor. Both films were biggies and featured Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif respectively opposite him. In case of Malang, there is Disha Patani bringing on some sort of star power too, and that has helped the film gain some traction. Moreover, Anil Kapoor’s presence definitely helps as well.

So far, the film has collected 25.36 crores and the key would be hold over the weekdays. Malang has seen mixed reviews coming its way which means the makers would have to be conscious of what follows from here on. Still, a first week of around 40 crore seems on the cards.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

