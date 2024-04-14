Cinegoers missed Salman Khan this Eid because of the lukewarm response at the box office. A clash of the titans was expected as Ajay Devgn was locking horns with Akshay Kumar. The genres were different, but unfortunately, both Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan couldn’t live upto the expectations. But the numbers seem to be getting for the former, and below are the latest advance booking updates!

The biographical sports drama is based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Ajay Devgn plays the titular role, while Priyamani plays his wife, Saira Rahim. Biopics have worked very well in Bollywood, and the word-of-mouth for Maidaan seems to be finally picking up momentum, too.

Maidaan Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking

As per the latest box office updates, Maidaan has earned 1.90 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance bookings on day 3. This is an increase of about 72% compared to Saturday’s pre-booking sales of 1.10 crores. Is this the moment when game changes for this Ajay Devgn starrer? Here’s hoping!

Meanwhile, the Amit Ravindernath Sharma directorial finally witnessed its biggest day at the box office on Saturday. After making a start of 7.25 crores, including paid previews of 2.50 crores, the film finally grew to a massive 5.65 crores yesterday.

3-Day total at the box office

In the first three days, Maidaan has accumulated about 15.70 crores net in India and worldwide collections of 23.10 crores gross. Sunday is expected to be another big day at the box office, and then the first week will determine the lifetime earnings of this biopic.

More about Maidaan

The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh, Baharul Islam, Madhur Mittal, and Manandeep Singh, among others. It is produced by Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta, Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

