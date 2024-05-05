Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan is a big shocker for everyone despite things working in its favor. Released in a clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the film was expected to work in a space of its own. However, in reality, it tanked miserably at the worldwide box office, and as per the latest update, it just crossed the mark of 65 crores gross. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Amit Sharma, the biographical sports drama was released on the occasion of Eid on 11th April. However, its paid previews were arranged at selected locations on 10th April. This was possibly a move to capitalize on the momentum created by positive reviews coming in from paid previews. As expected, the reaction was favorable and even on the release day, reviews were majorly positive but unfortunately, there was no movement at ticket windows due to lack on interest on the ground level.

Considering the grandeur and high budget, Maidaan needed to perform in top gear right from the opening day, but it didn’t happen at all. Positive reviews did show an elevation in the following days, but overall, the collection stayed on the extremely lower side at the Indian box office. Now, as per the latest update, the Ajay Devgn starrer has earned just 48.54 crores net (estimates) at the Indian box office after 24 days. Including taxes, the gross Indian collection stands at 57.27 crores (estimates).

In the overseas market, Maidaan has raked in a dismal total of just 7.9 crores gross. So, after combining the Indian gross and overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at 65.17 crores gross (estimates).

As Maidaan has slowed down, it seems that even the mark of 75 crores gross won’t be reached in the lifetime run. Let’s see how it performs from here, as there are no major Bollywood releases.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

