LoveYatri Box Office Collections Day 1: Takes A Fair Start!

LoveYatri Box Office Collections Day 1: Salman Khan’s production film LoveYatri hit the theatres on October 5 and it has been getting mixed response from the audiences. Starring the debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, the film has taken a slow start at the box office too.

Due to the mixed word of mouth and negative reviews, the film’s business will definitely get affected in the coming days. But today, Janta is the king! So anything can happen.

On its day 1, it has managed to collect 2.80 crores at the box office. The trade experts had predicted an opening of 3 crores since the makers had promoted the film in every possible way and it also has family appeal. Apart from the promotions, the main key point of the film is the songs, everyone has liked the songs. Well, the opening day numbers are not that bad, but one has to see how it does on Saturday and Sunday.

LoveYatri has a hugest competition at the box office since Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun has also released. The positive word of mouth and super amazing critics are helping the film to gain more eyeballs. Well, the coming two days are quite crucial for LoveYatri.

Set against the backdrop of Gujrat, the romatic drama unfolds the love story of the leading couple over bonding over Garba. Giving a sneak peek into the colourful festival of Navratri. Proving to be festive treat, LoveYatri captures the essence of Navratri with Garba being crux of the film. The movie is shot in London and the outskirts of Gujarat.

LoveYatri is directed by Abhiraj Minawala who has also made his directorial debut with the film. The romantic drama marks the fifth venture of Salman Khan Films.