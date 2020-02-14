Love Aaj Kal Box Office VS Gully Boy & Gunday: Will It Become The Highest Valentine’s Day Opener?

Love Aaj Kal Box Office: After a gap of over two and a half years, storyteller Imtiaz Ali is back to woo the audience with his tale of love. This time, the director has brought a fresh pair of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, which has been in the news due to the rumours of real-life romance.

Both the leading actors are amongst the most followed youths from the industry, especially Kartik, who has gained credibility of a crowd puller. Currently, he is one of the most-sought-after actors with back to back successes in the form of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Apart from the leading duo, Imtiaz Ali also possesses his set of loyal fans which packs a deadly trio in the offering.

Leaving aside the leading faces, Love Aaj Kal’s music has worked really well. If one digs into history, one gets to know that music plays a major role in the success of youth-oriented films. All such aforementioned factors are positives for the film and their impact is clearly seen from good occupancy in early shows and impressive advance bookings across the country. But will all these help the film in emerging as highest Valentine’s day opener?

In the past (since 2011), Valentine’s occasion has provided an extra mileage to the films at the box office. In 2014, Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra’s Gunday released on the auspicious occasion and did a business of 15.50 crores on opening day. After a gap of 5 years, Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy arrived on 14th February and rake in a thunderous day 1 of 19.40 crores.

Coming back to Love Aaj Kal, the film has got all its boxes ticked but we’ll have to wait till tomorrow morning to know if it bags a record opening.

