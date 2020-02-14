Bigg Boss 13: Not Just John Cena, Even Paris Hilton Is A Fan Of Salman Khan’s Show

Bigg Boss 13 has been in news ever since its first episode and even today, just a few days before its finale the show and its contestants have been hitting headlines for some real reasons! It also would not be wrong to say that even former contestants of the season and their connections have been in the spotlight. That is exactly what happened with evicted contestant, Himanshi Khurana.

While John Cena created a frenzy among Bigg Boss 13 viewers after he followed Asim Riaz on his social media page, it is now Himanshi Khurana’s confession that the legendary former WWE wrestler has followed her too! Well, Himanshi’s revelations do not stop there. The Punjab Ki Aishwarya Rai further revealed that popular socialite, actress, and model Paris Hilton too has been following Himanshi on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram account, Himanshi shared a snapshot of John Cena following her on the platform and captioned the image as, “This is second time, pehle Paris Hilton or ye mujhe ab pata laga. My favourite WWE star following me on Twitter and Asim (Riaz) ko bhi”.

This is not the first time Cena has shown his support to a Bigg Boss 13 contestant. In the past, the Fast & Furious 9 actor had taken to his social media handle to root for Asim Riaz’s win in the Salman Khan hosted reality show. What’s more is that the F&F 9 team too had on their social media handle to show their support to the Kashimiri boy.

While Himanshi Khurana is beaming with joy for herself, she is more than happy for Asim Riaz as he was followed by Cena. Speaking to TOI about her happiness, Himanshi had said, “I remember few housemates used to mock Asim and tease him of trying to be John Cena. Now, when they come out and will get to know that John Cena has himself posted pictures of Asim on his account, it will be a tight slap on their faces. Asim has always been mocked and insulted for trying to stay fit or exercise in the house. But see now how fitness and his journey in the house are taking him places. I am very happy for him and super proud.”

Meanwhile, the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 is currently in its finale week. Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaz Gill and Arti Singh have become the finalists of the show.

