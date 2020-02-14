Vicky Kaushal On Takht: "The Makers Have Their Own Pressure To Make The Narrative As True..."

Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial titled, Takht. The film will tell us the story of the fight between Aurangzeb and Dara Shukoh. The Uri actor will essay the role of Emperor Aurangzeb in the film.

At a media interaction for his upcoming film, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, Vicky Kaushal spoke about Takht in detail. The actor said, “I’ve always wanted to be a part of historical drama. This one is as big as it gets, with a great ensemble cast and Karan helming it. They have their own pressure to make the narrative as true as what’s written in history. For us as performers to the pressure is the same.”

He said that as an actor, he will follow the director’s vision and it is on Karan Johar which part of the story he wants to tell in his film. Vicky Kaushal added, “If I’m playing the character of Prithvi in Bhoot and Aurangzeb in Takht, the emotion has to be honest… We are trying to be as sensitive as possible to what was part of history. We are doing exactly that. Like Karan sir answered earlier that he’s just telling a story that history has already written.”

Takht also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

