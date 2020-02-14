JUST IN! Love Aaj Kal Full Movie Ft. Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan Leaked By TamilRockers

Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan has been receiving mixed reviews, since its release that was slated for today. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is based on the love of today’s time and is the second instalment of the franchise that began with Deepika Padukone & Saif Ali Khan in 2009. However, the film has now become a victim of piracy.

Yes, you heard it right! The whole print of Love Aaj Kal, including the HD ones, are available on the piracy website, TamilRockers. The film was leaked online in just a few hours of its release is now available for free download in various HD formats.

For the unversed, TamilRockers works using proxies and keeps changing the address to their sites in order to make it accessible through illegal means. Now, Love Aaj Kal already receiving mixed reviews, and in addition to the leaked versions might face a huge dent on its overall collection at the box office.

This is not the first time that the pirated site has done something like this. Biggies like Dabangg 3, Avengers: Endgame, Good Newwz, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior amongst others, have too faced the wrath of its illegal doings.

Meanwhile, Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda and Aarushi Sharma in pivotal roles.

Kartik Aryan has declared he will watch his next release Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan, his co-star in the upcoming film, on Valentine’s Day.

Ever since the two young actors came together for the Imtiaz Ali film, rumours that they are dating have been rife.

“We (Sara and he) will go out to watch a movie. We will be watching ‘Love Aaj Kal’. It’s a date night. On February 14 or 13, we will go out together and watch the film,” Kartik said, revealing his V-Day plans with Sara.

