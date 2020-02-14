Bigg Boss 13: KRK Makes SHOCKING Revelation, Says Salman Khan Does NOT Want Sidharth Shukla To Win; In Fight With Makers

A lot of celebs watch Bigg Boss 13 and one of them is Kamaal R Khan aka KRK. The season is very close to finale and fans can’t wait to know who will win the current season. The final contestants for this season are Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra.

Last night, KRK took to his Twitter page to share that Sidharth Shukla is the fixed winner of the show. The self-acclaimed critic tweeted, “According to my sources #ManishaSharma refused to have meeting with #SalmanKhan! She clearly told to Salman that it’s her show and #SidhartShukla only will be the winner of #BiggBoss13! Channel is paying to #Salman for hosting it, so Salman is not doing any favour. Fair enough!”

His second tweet reads, “Today’s episode #BiggBoss13 has dedicated to @ColorsTV Damaad #Shukla Ji. So they are showing his complete #BiggBoss footage again today! Itna Toh Damaad Ka Haq Banta Hi Hai! Aur Fir Trophy Bhi Toh, Deni Hai Damaad Ko! #BiggBoss #BB13”.

Khan further wrote, “Let me confirm it again that #SidhartShukla is the fixed winner of #BiggBoss13. I will release a video on Sunday about the full discussion between @BeingSalmanKhan n #ManishaSharma! How Manisha refused to listen to Salman! Pls note I told to world 20days ago dat Shukla is winner.”

Check out the tweets below:

The finale of Bigg Boss 13 will be held on February 15, 2020.

Who do you think will win this season? Let us know in the comments below.

According to my sources #ManishaSharma refused to have meeting with #SalmanKhan! She clearly told to Salman that it’s her show and #SidhartShukla only will be the winner of #BiggBoss13! Channel is paying to #Salman for hosting it, so Salman is not doing any favour. Fair enough! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 13, 2020

Today’s episode #BiggBoss13 has dedicated to @ColorsTV Damaad #Shukla Ji. So they are showing his complete #BiggBoss footage again today! Itna Toh Damaad Ka Haq Banta Hi Hai! Aur Fir Trophy Bhi Toh, Deni Hai Damaad Ko! #BiggBoss #BB13 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 13, 2020

Let me confirm it again that #SidhartShukla is the fixed winner of #BiggBoss13. I will release a video on Sunday about the full discussion between @BeingSalmanKhan n #ManishaSharma! How Manisha refused to listen to Salman! Pls note I told to world 20days ago dat Shukla is winner. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 13, 2020

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!