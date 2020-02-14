Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal Motion Poster: Nayanthara & Samantha Akkineni Battle It Out For Vijay Sethupathi

Today as the world celebrate Valentine’s day, the gorgeous Samantha Akkineni had a sweet surprise in store for filmy buffs and her fans. The actress this afternoon took to her Twitter handle to share the motion poster of her next, ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal’.

The film which is said to be a romantic comedy also has ‘Lady Superstar’ of South Nayanthara, and acting powerhouse, Vijay Sethupathi in lead.

Samantha shared the motion poster with a tweet that read: “Let’s do this … three times the trouble baby….#kaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal #KRK”

With Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, it will be for the very first time where Nayanthara and Samantha, two of the most talented and versatile actresses from the South will be sharing the same screen space.

It will also be for the first time where Samantha will be acting with her favourite actor, Vijay Sethupathi.

The film is expected to go on floors soon, and it will be helmed by Nayanthara’s beau Vignesh Shivan. It is also for the second time where Vignesh, Vijay and Nayanthara are teaming up for a film.

The trio had earlier worked together for 2015 released Naanum Rowdy Dhan which was well appreciated by the audience when it released.

More about Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, the romantic comedy is been jointly bankrolled by Lalit Kumar of 7 Screen Studios and Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures.

Music for the film is composed by Kollywood music sensation Anirudh Ravichander.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!