Imtiaz Ali’s Next On Madhubala’s Life Not Happening? Actress’ Family Denies Rights!

Imtiaz Ali is all set for the upcoming release of Love Aaj Kal featuring Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. But what had the cine-goers all excited was the fact that a biopic on the late Bollywood veteran and diva Madhubala was to be helmed by Imtiaz Ali. However, it looks like the fantasy was rather short-lived.

The announcement to the Madhubala biopic was to be made on the 14th February, i.e Valentine’s Day which also coincides with the birth anniversary of the eternal diva, Madhubala. But it looks like despite the best efforts from the filmmaker and Madhubala’s sister, Madhur Brij Bhushan, the Mughal-e-Azam actress’ family refused to sign a NOC (No Objection Certificate).

Revealing the details about what went wrong, Madhur has revealed to Mid-Day, “[Imtiaz and Reliance Entertainment] asked my sisters for a NOC [no-objection certificate], [but] they said they wouldn’t permit a biopic on [Madhubala] to be made,” Bhushan says, adding that despite reiterating that their stories would not be part of the film, she couldn’t get them on the same page. “Kaneez’s kids didn’t allow her to talk to me. I requested them to read the agreement exchanged, but they sent notices to me and the makers. Imtiaz terminated the contract citing the misunderstanding. He was to announce it on Madhubala’s birthday, which also coincides with the release of his next, Love Aaj Kal. It hurts to have lost out on a golden opportunity. I still want the biopic to be made.”

Meanwhile, Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on the 14th of February 2020. The film is said to be a story reboot of Imtiaz Ali’s 2009 film with the same name featuring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone alongside Rishi Kapoor in key roles.

