Salman Khan’s Fan Cycles For 600 Km To Meet The Megastar In Guwahati

Salman Khan has one of the largest fan following and we have often seen his fans doing extreme things for him. From the pool of people surrounding his house to housefull theatres on the release of his films, Salman’s fans know no bounds when it comes to expressing their love for the megastar. But this latest gesture by one of his fans tops it all.

As we all know that the annual award function – Filmfare Awards will take place in Guwahati this year and Salman Khan will be attending the event on February 15. In an attempt to meet his favourite star, 52 years-old Bhupen Likson from Tinsukia cycled his way to Guwahati to meet Salman. He covered a distance of approximately 600 kms in a week.

“I started this journey on Feb 8 from Jagun (Tinsukia) on a cycle to meet Salman Khan who will be in Guwahati to attend Filmfare Awards,” revealed Bhupen to ANI. Bhupen is a cyclist and has even registered his name in the India Book of Records for cycling 48 kilometers in 60 minutes that too without touching the handles of the cycle.

Earlier, a curtain-raiser for the award function was organized in Mumbai. Nominations for 19 major categories were announced at the event and winner of multiple technical awards were felicitated as well. Amongst the many nominations, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy got the most of the. Gully Boy is nominated for 13 awards including Best Director, Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress.

As for Salman, he was last seen in Dabangg 3. He has now shifted his focus on Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He is also juggling with the shoot of Bigg Boss 13 simultaneously. He also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside Pooja Hegde.

