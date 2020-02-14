Post Wendell Rodricks’ Demise, Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Madhu Chopra Opens Up On Grammys 2020 Outfit Row

The world and Bollywood are both mourning the loss of a celebrated fashion icon and designer, Wendell Rodricks. Wendell, who breathed his last at his house in Goa on Wednesday, succumbed to a massive heart attacked at the age of 59. While several industry folks have expressed their grief on his demise, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra too has spoken about Rodricks’ sad demise.

For those who have joined in late, Madhu had expressed her disapproval of Wendell’s distasteful comment on her daughter and global star Priyanka Chopra’s Grammy 2020 look recently. But now, upon learning about demise, Madhu maintains that she and her daughter Priyanka hold no grudges against the late fashion designer.

Speaking to Spotboye, Madhu was quizzed if Priyanka was affected Wendell’s comment on her dress saying, “The neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba.” To this, Madhu has said, “We hold no grudges against Wendell. Disagreements happen and one shouldn’t keep it forever. Wendell was a nice guy. Priyanka worked with him in Fashion. Plus, if you recall, Wendell had subsequently issued a clarification. We have lost a great, talented man. I couldn’t believe yesterday evening that Wendell is no more. He had just brought in two puppies to his house to shelter them. He was an ardent dog-lover. Life is so unpredictable.”

Several B-Towners including Anushka Sharma and Masaba Gupta expressed their grief over the designers’ demise. Rodricks, one of the most popular fashion designers from Goa was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014 and was also accorded the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts Et Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture in 2015.

