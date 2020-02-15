Love Aaj Kal Box Office: Kartik Aaryan’s Highest Opener VS Those Of This Gen Stars Like Ayushmann Khurrana, Sushant Singh Rajput & Vicky Kaushal

Love Aaj Kal Box Office: Imtiaz Ali’s latest release Love Aaj Kal took a healthy start at the Box Office yesterday as it was Valentine’s Day. The film took an opening of 12.40 crores on Day 1 gave Kartik his highest opener surpassing Pati Patni Aur Woh. Apart from that, the film became 2nd highest opener of 2020 and also brought Kartik among the best performing current generation stars of Bollywood.

Let’s have a look at the top opening films of current generation and where does Kartik stands among them.

1) Sushant Singh Rajput

Highest Opener: M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Opening Day Biz: 21.30 crores

Sushant Singh Rajput has been popular among the Indian audience ever since his Television days. Television and Cricket are most popular in the country so when he did a biopic of a cricket star like M.S. Dhoni, the film had to take a huge opening.

2) Kartik Aaryan

Highest Opener: Love Aaj Kal

Opening Day Biz: 12.40 crores

The brand value of Love Aaj Kal, Valentine’s Day benefit, hit music and coming along with Sara Ali Khan helped Kartik get his highest opener and also boosting his position among current gen stars.

3) Ayushmann Khurrana

Highest Opener: Bala

Opening Day Biz: 10.15 crores

Ayushmann has built a certain trust value among the audience with back to back films which they have admired. His last film Bala, therefore, became his highest opener of All Time. Previous highest Dream Girl is also not much behind though as it collected 10.05 crores.

4) Vicky Kaushal

Highest Opener: Uri: The Surgical Strike

Opening Day Biz: 8.20 crores

Opening Day Biz: 8.20 crores

The high on patriotism film based on real surgical strike by the Indian army on Pakistan terrorist camps was received warmly by the audience. Vicky Kaushal who had already built credibility among the audience got great love from the public for this one.

Overall, Kartik Aaryan stands on 2nd spot currently but since Ayushmann has another release lined up for next week, it will be interesting to see if he can replace him. Also, there’s not much difference between his highest opener and Kartik’s.

