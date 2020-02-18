Love Aaj Kal Box Office Day 5 Morning Occupancy: Stays Steady But On A Lower Side

Love Aaj Kal Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s love drama is on its way to be another passable affair at the ticket windows. Even though it has rich content, the film is failing to show any major turnaround due to niche appeal. After witnessing a major drop on the first weekday, the film is somehow opened on a steady note in today’s early shows.

For today, Love Aaj Kal has recorded the occupancy of 11-13% for morning shows across the country. It’s a slight growth compared to yesterday’s 10-12% but the numbers will stay on a lower until and unless some miracle happens.

Speaking about the collection, the film amassed a sum of 28.51 crores during the first weekend and added another 2.75 crores on Monday. Currently, Love Aaj Kal stands at 31.26 crores.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal released on 14th February 2020. It also features Randeep Hooda and Aarushi Sharma in key roles.

Meanwhile, a video of Kartik Aaryan’s fan calling actress Sara Ali Khan “bhabhi” gone viral recently. Kartik shared a video on Instagram, in which Sara is seen getting mildly irritated at being called “bhabhi (sister-in-law)”.

In the clip, the “Pati Patni Aur Woh” actor and a couple of boys are seen playing with a football, during what seems like an outdoor shooting schedule for their new co-starrer “Love Aaj Kal”.

One of the boys is heard saying: “Kartik bhaiya, bhabhi aagayi (Kartik bhaiya, our sister-in-law is here),” referring to Sara.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!