Anushka Sharma Is All Set To Make A BIG Announcement About Her Upcoming Jhulan Goswami Biopic

Just like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma has been off the big screen since Zero debacle in Dec 2018. It has been more than a year now and the fans are desperately waiting for an announcement from her.

Last month when Anushka Sharma’s pictures while prepping with former Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami at Eden Gardens, Kolkata went viral, it was being said that she will play the lead in her already announced biopic. Now there’s a major development regarding this as the gorgeous and talented actress is all set to make a grand announcement.

According to the Bollywood Hungama report, an announcement video has already been shot and it will be released soon. A source has been quoted as saying, “One of the biggest films coming from Sony Pictures is Jhulan Goswami biopic starring Anushka Sharma. She was seen at Eden Gardens last month where she filmed the announcement video with Jhulan. We hear that it will be a huge and special announcement via video that will be released soon that will give insight into the world of the cricketer through Anushka.”

Now that’s something really interesting coming for Anushka fans!

Meanwhile, Anushka has been spending some lovely time with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. Their pictures often go viral on social media.

Just yesterday, she shared a selfie with Virat on Instagram and captioned it, “You’d think good byes get easier with time.But they never do … 💕”