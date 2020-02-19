Love Aaj Kal Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: Stays Low But Steady!

Love Aaj Kal Box Office: Despite high expectations and massive pre-release buzz, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s film has been unfortunately rejected by the audiences. The film raked in its first weekend collections similar on the lines of Love Aaj Kal (2009), and that was a huge sign of its fate at the box office.

For the unversed, Love Aaj Kal has added total collections of 31.26 crores till its first Monday. The need for the hour was for this Imtiaz Ali directorial to remain steady, even if that meant on the lower side. Now, a sigh of relief comes in as, if the early trends are taken into consideration, the film has added 2.50-3 crores more to its kitty yesterday.

This will bring the overall collection of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer to 33.26-34.26 crores. Whether or not, the film manages to cross the 50 crore mark in its lifetime collection is something that is currently being questioned upon, but its failure has definitely led to other releases like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Malang enjoy a benefit at the ticket windows.

Recently, Director Imtiaz Ali said that the song Shayad from Love Aaj Kal is a trip down memory lane.

On one hand, there is the innocent smalltown romance of debutante Arushi Sharma (as Leena) and Kartik (as Raghu). They are high school sweethearts in Udaipur of the nineties, and they explore the excitement of first love complete with movie outings and school socials; on the other, there is chemistry of Sara and Kartik (as Zoe and Veer), the Gen Z couple in modern time Delhi as they go through similar emotions.

“For me, this song is a trip down memory lane,” said Imtiaz.

“I remember when ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak‘ had just released. The romances in my hometown, Jamshedpur, were heavily influenced by the soundtrack from that film. With ‘Shayad’, I’ve tried to recreate that atmosphere,” he added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!