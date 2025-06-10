Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch has turned into a major hit despite the critics’ underwhelming reception. The family-friendly adventure has been holding strong in theaters and claimed the top spot for the third straight week across North America. The ticket sales reached $32.5 million in its latest weekend alone.

Lilo & Stitch Nears $1 Billion Worldwide in Just Three Weeks

According to Box Office Mojo, the movie, so far, has brought in nearly $336 million in North America and $436 million overseas, adding up to a staggering $772 million worldwide in just three weeks. With this kind of momentum, it could become 2025’s first billion-dollar movie, per Variety.

Lilo & Stitch Box Office Breakdown

Domestic – $335.6m

International – $436.8m

Total– $772.4m

What makes its success even more impressive is the competition. Ballerina, the John Wick spin-off, earned $25 million and had to settle for second place. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning followed with $15 million. Other films in the top spots included Karate Kid: Legends at $8.7 million, Final Destination: Bloodlines at $6.5 million, and The Phoenician Scheme at $6.25 million.

Audiences Love Stitch and Lilo’s New Adventure

While the audience is showing love, critics haven’t been all that generous. Some reviewers feel the movie lacks soul and was built more as a product than a story. YouTube reviewers haven’t held back either, with many pointing out changes from the original film that don’t quite land.

Kevin Maher of Times(UK) criticized, “This mind-numbing abomination, filmed in 2023 and adapted from the 2002 cartoon, is hopefully a swansong for a fantastically lazy, cravenly commercial and artistically bankrupt process.”

Jesse Hassenger of The Guardian voiced, “The bits and pieces of new material barely seem to understand Stitch’s initially malevolent personality, recording him as the untrained party animal he’s pretending to be.”

Bilge Ebiri of New York Magazine/Vulture echoed, “This remake doesn’t feel like its own movie, but rather a doomed attempt to re-engineer a miracle.”

Still, what’s helping the film stay strong is its heartwarming charm. Viewers have especially enjoyed the cute energy Stitch brings and the performance of young Maia Kealoha as Lilo. The audience score has climbed to 93% despite a 72% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates and stories!

Must Read: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning China Box Office: Scores $47M In 10 Days, On Track To Outgross Dead Reckoning Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News