It is very rare to see Bollywood filmmakers deciding to drop the official trailer of their upcoming film two months prior. We have always witnessed Bollywood following the ritual of releasing the trailer a month or so before its release date, but Laal Singh Chaddha’s makers decided otherwise. On the IPL Finale 2022, the official trailer was dropped online receiving rave reviews from one its fans and critics. Headlined by Aamir Khan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, South star Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the screens on August 11, 2022. As the trailer is already making right kind of noise it would be interesting to see what kind of impact it will have on the first day of its release.

Laal Singh Chaddha marks Aamir Khan’s comeback to 70 mm. The superstar was last seen in multi-starrer Thugs Of Hindostan which was big-time box office flop. Now by the looks of it, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to spell their magic once again at the box office. The film is expected to open around 40-42 crores on Day 1 at the box office. Well, only time will tell if Laal Singh Chaddha will achieve these numbers or not.

If these numbers turn out to be true then it might leave Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 and Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files behind that have also opened to an unexpected number.

A couple of days back we told you how Akshay Kumar fans have been trolling Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer. A user wrote, “Forrest gump” mein thoda “Dhoom 3” milaya, swadanusar “PK story line and acting” Ye lo ji “#LaalSinghChadda” bankar teyar hai. #AamirKhan bhai ham log ch#t!ya nazar aate hai??”

Coming back, Laal Singh Chaddha hit the screens on August 11.

