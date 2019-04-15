Koimoi Power Index: Ajay Devgn Beats Shah Rukh Khan, Courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun has set the Chinese Box Office on fire as the collections (INR) crossing the 200 crores mark. This feat has placed the film among the top grossing Bollywood films in Overseas. However, there’s sad news for the fans of Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK’s film, My Name Is Khan is no more in the list of Top 10 Bollywood Grossers in Overseas. The list led by films like Dangal, Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan doesn’t have My Name Is Khan anymore and this has severely affected the rank of the superstar in Koimoi Power Index.

Shah Rukh Khan who was earlier placed on 4th rank in the list has lost 50 Overseas points and as a result, dropped down to 5th rank. It’s Ajay Devgn’s gain who was earlier ranked on the 5th spot has jumped to 4th rank.

Ajay and SRK both had equal points earlier i.e. 1000 but now the former has 1000 and the latter has left with 950. Take a look at the chart below:

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 400 900 100 2200 2. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 3. Akshay Kumar 1100 0 0 0 1100 4. Ajay Devgn 800 200 0 0 1000 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 7. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 8. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 9. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 0 300 50 350 11. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 12. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 13. Ayushmann Khurrana 100 0 0 50 150 14.Tiger Shroff 100 0 0 0 100 15. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 16. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 17. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 18. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 20. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 21. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 22. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

Sadly none of SRK’s last few films has worked really well. Starting from Happy New Year (an underperformer) till his last film Zero, SRK has struggled at the Box Office. We are sure he will make a grand comeback soon. With this, Ayushmann Khurrana has gained 50 more points surpassing Tiger Shroff in the table with 150 points.

