Koimoi Power Index: Ajay Devgn Beats Shah Rukh Khan, Courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun has set the Chinese Box Office on fire as the collections (INR) crossing the 200 crores mark. This feat has placed the film among the top grossing Bollywood films in Overseas. However, there’s sad news for the fans of Shah Rukh Khan.
SRK’s film, My Name Is Khan is no more in the list of Top 10 Bollywood Grossers in Overseas. The list led by films like Dangal, Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan doesn’t have My Name Is Khan anymore and this has severely affected the rank of the superstar in Koimoi Power Index.
Shah Rukh Khan who was earlier placed on 4th rank in the list has lost 50 Overseas points and as a result, dropped down to 5th rank. It’s Ajay Devgn’s gain who was earlier ranked on the 5th spot has jumped to 4th rank.
Ajay and SRK both had equal points earlier i.e. 1000 but now the former has 1000 and the latter has left with 950. Take a look at the chart below:
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|800
|400
|900
|100
|2200
|2. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|3. Akshay Kumar
|1100
|0
|0
|0
|1100
|4. Ajay Devgn
|800
|200
|0
|0
|1000
|5. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|50
|950
|6. Ranveer Singh
|300
|200
|300
|50
|850
|7. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|8. Hrithik Roshan
|300
|200
|0
|0
|500
|9. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|0
|300
|50
|350
|11. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|12. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|13. Ayushmann Khurrana
|100
|0
|0
|50
|150
|14.Tiger Shroff
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|15. Sushant Singh Rajput
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|16. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|17. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
Sadly none of SRK’s last few films has worked really well. Starting from Happy New Year (an underperformer) till his last film Zero, SRK has struggled at the Box Office. We are sure he will make a grand comeback soon. With this, Ayushmann Khurrana has gained 50 more points surpassing Tiger Shroff in the table with 150 points.
