Vidyut Jammwal’s Next Khuda Hafiz Is Based On A Real-Life Love Story

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has been roped in for romantic action thriller Khuda Hafiz, which will be helmed by Faruk Kabir.

The Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak’s film is based on true incidents. It will be shot in Morocco and Kerala. The casting of the female lead is underway.

Scheduled to release in early 2020, the shooting for the project will start in July this year. The makers have also got on board global experts to choreograph the action sequences, said a statement.

Vidyut is excited about “doing the film based on a real-life love story in a very contemporary setting”.

“With incidents based on actual events, this could be one of the biggest and most memorable action thrillers of our time. I am very proud to be part of such a great team to tell a truly gripping tale,” the actor said.

To this, Pathak, known for backing films like the “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” franchise, “Drishyam” and “Raid“, added: “The romantic action thriller genre is always exciting and when a script in that genre is based on true events and has a solid emotional core you have all the elements in place, and with Faruk’s vision and Vidyut doing what he does best, we are really excited about this one.”

A Panorama Studios Production, it will be produced by Kumar Mangat and Abhishek, Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.

Kabir said: “It’s a subject that’s been researched and written over nine months. Vidyut and me are attempting something here that neither of us have done before. So, we will keep our feet on the ground, our vision to the skies and hopefully surprise the audience by giving them more than they expected.”

Panorama Studios currently has three films in production — “Pagalpanti“, “Section 375” and the Punjabi remake of “Singham“.

