Telugu horror thriller Kishkindhapuri witnessed a bright jump yet again at the box office on the third Friday. The film, after 15 days, stands at a total net collection of 16.62 crore in India and a gross collection of 22.76 crore worldwide. Overseas, the film registered a gross collection of 3.15 crore.

Sai Sreenivas Bellamkonda Film Heading Towards Loss!

Sai Sreenivas Bellamkonda‘s film is mounted on 25 crore budget and it has managed to recover only 66.4% of its reported budget. It is still carrying a deficit of 8.68 crore and it might head towards 8 crore loss!

Kishkindhapuri Box Office Day 15

On the 15th day, the third Friday, September 26, Kishkindhapuri earned 4 lakh at the box office and it took a jump of almost 300% from the previous day, which brought only 1 lakh. However, despite this jump, the film might end its journey very soon!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the horror film at the box office after 15 days.

Week 1: 12.45 crore

Week 2: 4.13 crore

Day 15: 40 lakh

Total: 16.62 crore

Kishkindhapuri Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the horror film after 15 days.

India Net Collection: 16.62 crore

India Gross Collection: 19.61 crore

Budget: 25 crore

Budget Recovery: 66.4%

Overseas Gross Collection: 3.15 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 22.76 crore

About Kishkindhapuri

Helmed by Koushik Pegallapati, the film rated 8.4 on IMDb stars Anupama Parameswaran, Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda, and Makrand Deshpande. The official synopsis of the film says, “During a ghost tour, visitors enter an old radio station where they disturb a dormant spirit. Now trapped inside, they must find a way to escape as supernatural forces threaten their lives.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

