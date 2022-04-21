Yet another blockbuster has graced theatres this post-pandemic season. On Wednesday, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) went past yet another huge milestone, that of 250 crores. It brought in 16.35 crores and though that’s indeed a drop when compared to the previous day of 19.14 crores, it’s on the selected lines since we are at mid-week and the film has already been playing for seven days now. The film is set to rise again during the second weekend and before that too in terms of the absolute numbers, it is still collecting quite huge.

The Prashanth Neel directed film now stands at 255.05 crores and that’s for the first time ever that a Hindi release has collected so much in its first week itself. There is one more day to go before the week comes to a close so we are looking at an extended week’s collections to be in excess of 265 crores for sure, which is now a new record.

There is so much ammunition still left for the film since in the second weekend it just has Jersey for competition, which would primarily be making inroads into multiplexes with single screen audiences still expected to have the Yash starrer as the first choice. That would ensure that the 300 Crore Club would be reached quite comfortably by KGF Chapter 2 in a matter of just 11 days.

