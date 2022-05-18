KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 34 (Hindi): Races Ahead Of RRR (Hindi) By Over 150 Crores

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office: Prior to the release of RRR [Hindi], it was always a given that the film would be huge at the box office. Of course the benchmark set by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series was such that lifetime numbers of 300 crores or 400 crores were being thrown around prior to the release. However in reality, anything over 200 crores would have been quite good, especially considering the post-pandemic release and also the fact that it had been moved around a few times.

The film opened quite well, sustained superbly and is still in the running at few screens with a total of 277 crores so far. Missing out on being a blockbuster, which would have been possible had it hit the 300 crores mark, it has still done well enough to emerge as a bonafide superhit. While all of this was happening though, no one really gave KGF Chapter 2 [Hindi] much of a chance beyond a 200 crores lifetime prior to the release. Yes, Chapter 1 had done well and the promo of Chapter 2 was mind-blowing too. Still, anything more than 200 crores was a dream.

Well, as can be seen so far, KGF Chapter 2 stands at 429.35 crores* currently (after bringing in 1 crore* more on Tuesday) and that is more than double of what one expected from it. Leave aside the trade, even the makers never imagined that the Yash starrer would turn out to be such a rage. They expected 200-250 crores to be a good total, 300 crores was like wishful thinking and anything more than that would have been an unimaginable dream. As things stand today though, a final total in the range of 445-450 crores is there for the taking.

Another interesting trivia? KGF Chapter 2 is now more than 150 crores ahead of RRR [Hindi] with a few more crores set to be added further on. Well, this is film industry. Kuch bhi ho sakta hai!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

