The roar of Rocky bhai continues to be heard from a distance as the numbers are just not slowing down. After an excellent Monday of 8.28 crores, KGF Chapter 2 stayed superb on Tuesday as well with 7.48 crores coming in. This is hardly a fall on a day by day basis, though it’s all on the expected lines since the film is simply continuing its blockbuster run in the second week as well.

So far, the Yash starrer has collected 336.88 crores and by the look of things, 350 crores is on the cards before the week comes to a close. The release of Jersey has made no difference to the film and it is practically staying on an uninterrupted run. There is no issue with the count of screens and shows either which means from the footfalls and occupancy perspective, the film is sorted and staying on a winning path.

This Friday though KGF Chapter 2 will have competition from Heropanti 2 in the single screens and Runway 34 at the multiplexes, so it has to be seen how well does it hold from there on. That said, there is a lot of Muslim crowds that hasn’t seen the film yet, and hence that would bring on added footfalls post-Eid. That should result in a balancing factor and ensure that the race for films entry into the 400 Crore Club is on.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

