Kesari Box Office Day 10: Jumps Well On Second Saturday!

Kesari Box Office Day 10: Kesari has now come on its own in the second week, what with good collections coming in on a daily basis. The film jumped well on its second Saturday by bringing in 6.45 crore. This is quite good if one compares it with second Friday numbers of 4.45 crore.

There are only a couple of days when the film didn’t really do as expected. That was on the first Saturday, when the film didn’t take a major jump, and then on first Monday when it took a dip. Other than these two days the film has been doing quite optimally. As a matter of fact in terms of the jump, the second Saturday has turned out to be its best day so far since it has leaped from 4.45 crore to 6.45 crore. If there is similar jump that is evidenced today as well then the film will be set to cover a much longer distance.

As of now, the film has collected 116.76 crore and if the film grows on the same lines as yesterday then it would hit the 125 crore mark before stepping into the weekdays. With no major competition around, at least for this week Kesari would stay on to be the preferred choice of the audiences right through.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

