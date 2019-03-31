John Abraham shot in real locations without any security for Romeo Akbar Walter

It is a known fact that John Abraham is one of the most grounded stars that Bollywood has today. This was evidenced first hand by the team of Romeo Akbar Walter as well when they were shooting for the film.

“Considering the fact that this one is a spy thriller, a large part of the film has been shot outdoors. Gujarat was the chosen state for the film which has been filmed at a lot of real locations. For filmmaker Robbie Grewal, this was a daunting task since he had to handle the crowds with John Abraham amidst them. Moreover, he had a tight schedule to run and couldn’t afford any slippages,” informs a senior crew member.

Moreover, John Abraham was coming fresh from the back to back successes of Satyameva Jayate and Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran due to which masses were rooting for him in a big way.

“And to think of it, we were shooting in these real locations where not many people had even seen a film camera before, leave aside a star like John Abraham,” says Robbie, for whom Romeo Akbar Walter has been a dream project, “I was nervous about how it would all go and whether John would require special attention. However, he eased me out and the only question that he had for me was about the spot where he had to stand or start walking. He was just interested in delivering the right shot and never questioned or counter questioned the security element.”

Of course, the team of Romeo Akbar Walter made all necessary arrangements to ensure that John as well as other cast and crew members were safe. However, it is a different matter altogether when there is no nit picking from a star in the middle of affairs, something that is the bane of many other Bollywood celebrities.

“That’s what makes John special since he is a star but there are no trappings of a star around him,” Robbie adds, “We shot in many busy lanes and by-lanes but he was okay even in not-so-comfort zone. Yes, we did shoot in Mumbai for most of the interior shots. However, outdoors can get daunting if your leading man is demanding. That was not the case here though.”

One now looks forward to how it all looks on screen when Romeo Akbar Walter, which is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Valia and Gary Grewal, releases all over on 5th April.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!