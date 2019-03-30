Kalank Title Track: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt & Team Make This Wait Worthy & How!

Kalank Title Track: Kalank is surely one of the anticipated releases of the year, boasting of the strong cast- Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, and high production value. After pitching the intriguing trailer and songs, Ghar More Pardesiyan and First Class, the makers have finally come out with the title track of Kalank.

The title track features Alia and Varun, and we can see their innocent love. Kalank title track features Varun Dhawan aka Zafar and Alia Bhatt aka Roop. It encapsulates the love between the duo, who are separated by some circumstances.

The song is backed by the soulful voice of Arijit Singh and lyrics of Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is composed by Pritam.

Directed by Abhishek Verman and produced by Dharma Productions-Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Kalank is an eternal love story set in the pre-independence era of India. The movie is slated to release on 17th April 2019.

Actress Alia Bhatt, who will be next seen in “Kalank“, believes that commercial films are truly dependent on its story.

“If you see films like ‘Raazi‘, ‘Stree‘ and ‘Badhaai Ho‘, these are small-budget films but they have got so much of love commercially. The truth is that commercial films are truly dependent on its story and after that everything follows.”

Alia recently won the Best Actress Award at the 64th Filmfare Awards for her performance in “Raazi“.

Commenting on the achievement, she said: “It is just the beginning. There is lot more to do but yeah, this year has started on a very positive note.”

Talking about Varun and Alia, Kalank marks the fourth collaboration of the duo after Student Of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

