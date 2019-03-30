’83 Update: Ranveer Singh Gets His Dilip Vengsarkar In THIS Marathi Actor!

Kabir Khan’s ’83 is getting bigger with each member of the ‘filmy squad’ getting revealed. While Ranveer Singh is portraying living legend Kapil Dev, the addition of many new and interesting faces into this sports biopic has aroused the curiosity amongst the movie buffs. The latest actor to join the list is the popular Marathi actor-director, Addinath M Kothare.

Reportedly the actor is roped in, to essay the character of ace Indian Batsman, Dilip Vengsarkar. As the batsman wasn’t the part of the finals due to an injury, it will be interesting to see that to which extent his character will be explored.

The son of renowned Marathi director, Mahesh Kothare, Addinath Kothare is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with ’83. It is heard that the actor has already joined the training sessions helmed by Balvinder Singh Sandhu.

Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan’s upcoming directorial will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev. The film ’83 would be Ranveer Singh’s first trilingual film to be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Earlier, the makers hosted an event to announce the film along with the entire former team that lifted the world cup in 83.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports film will bring to light one of the most important event in Indian cricket history. The film will be shot at real locations and will be going on floors early next year.

Shouldered by the then captain Kapil Dev, who led the Indian cricket team to it’s maiden World Cup win, 1983’s World Cup stays to be one of the most etched events in the minds of the cricket fans.

While Ranveer Singh will play the lead, the film is already backed by a powerful support cast as Men in Blue which includes Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikanth and Pankaj Tripathi as manager PR Man Singh, Tahir Bhasin, Saqib Saleem and Harrdy Sandhu is the recent addition to it.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!