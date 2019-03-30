Box Office Updates: Badla Keeps Audience Engaged In Fourth Week As Well, Luka Chuppi Has Numbers Trickling In Too

Box Office Updates: Even in its fourth week, Badla is bringing in audiences. On Friday it collected 0.70 crore more and that has elevated the overall total to 79.14 crore. While 80 crore would be definitely crossed today, it would be interesting to see if there is a bigger growth since the film is set and there is not much of a competition.

It is remarkable that a film with such a solid suspense twist has managed to survive for so long in theatres. Typically, the suspense angle in such films are revealed in a rapid fashion, especially with the advent of social media. However, the Sujoy Ghosh directed film has been loved so much like his last big hit Kahaani that audiences are concealing the twist in the tale and want their peers to watch it.

On the other hand, Luka Chuppi has numbers trickling in as well. In its fifth week now, the Laxman Utekar directed film has done well to go past the 90 crore mark and hence it would be heartbreaking for all involved to come so close but just fall short of the 100 crore mark.

On its fifth Friday, the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer collected 0.25 crore more, which has pushed the total to 91.28 crore. By the time the weekend is through, 92 crore total would be reached, which is indeed huge.

Both Badla and Luka Chuppi are Superhits.

Note: All collections as per production distribution sources

Planning to watch these movies in theaters? We’ve got you covered. Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers.



Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!