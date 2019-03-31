Kartik Aaryan Enters The Elite List Of 200 Crore Heroes!

23rd February 2018 – This was the date when Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety released

1st March 2019 – This was the date when Luka Chuppi released

The common factor? Kartik Aaryan!

Split by exactly a year, both films have emerged as major successes at the Box Office. What is truly remarkable about this feat is the fact that between the two films, as much as 200 crore have already come in.

Considering the fact that very few heroes manage to generate even 100 crore revenue at the Box Office in a single calendar year, Kartik Aaryan has managed to bring in footfalls worth 200 crore.

Slightly bigger contribution to this total has come from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which had a lifetime of 109 crore. On the other hand Luka Chuppi has already crossed 91 crore at the Box Office and is still counting. Sum up the total of both these films and the number comes to a neat 200 crore.

The youngster, who started his career with Pyaar Ka Punchnama has indeed come a long way, what with the film’s sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 emerging as a Superhit too. However, the bigger score was on the cards when the team of Pyaar Ka Punchnama came together for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. This was one film that elevated Kartik Aaryan’s graph to a huge high.

However, with the release of Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan had a huge responsibility on his shoulders since he was working with a new director (Laxman Utekar) and a new producer (Dinesh Vijan) which brought him out of his comfort zone. Moreover, as a solo lead sans any cushion of a hit franchise, he had to make sure that Luka Chuppi opens well.

This is what happened and the film only grew from strength to strength, hence resulting in a biggie which is set to do a lifetime business of 93-95 crore.

In fact this one too could well have hit a century but was sandwiched between Total Dhamaal, Badla and Captain Marvel with India-Australia ODI series also striking during an all important weekend. If not for this, the distance between 95 crore to 100 crore could well have been traversed.

Nonetheless, the youngster has a long innings lined up ahead of him and 2019 is set to see a close in the form of Pati Patni aur Woh. With Imtiaz Ali and Anees Bazmee’s films coming up in 2020, Kartik could well be looking forward to many bigger and better records ahead.

