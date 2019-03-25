Kesari Box Office Collections Day 4: Akshay Kumar Starrer Scores Well In Its Extended 4 Day Weekend

Kesari Box Office Collections Day 4: It’s time for Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Anurag Singh and team to start planning for celebrations. Their Kesari is emerging to be as a success at the Box Office if collections as well during the four days at theaters are any indication.

On Sunday, the film saw increased footfalls and that resulted in collections to the tune of 21.51 crore. The film has been steady ever since its arrival and is consolidating well ever since. Even though IPL has kick-started on Saturday and is indeed turning out to be a competition, Kesari is keeping audiences engaged.

The film has now collected 78.07 crore in its extended four day weekend and is now stepping into the weekdays with a good base already been set. That said, Akshay Kumar’s last release 2.0 (Hindi) had an even better four day number as it had accumulated 97.25 crore. Even though Kesari is behind in comparison, the numbers gathered are still huge as the film has been made at less than 20% of 2.0 cost.

Kesari is in fact much bigger than Akshay Kumar’s own Gold which had arrived prior to 2.0 and had the first seven day numbers standing at 79.90 crore. That has been almost equated by Kesari in mere four days and a lot more is yet to come in the weekdays to follow.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

Planning to watch Kesari in theaters? We’ve got you covered. Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!