After announcing a shooting halt, the Tollywood industry has found something to celebrate in the form of Karthikeya 2. The film starring Nikhil Siddharth is enjoying a terrific run at the box office. Be it in the country or overseas, the film is on its dream run. Keep reading to know more.

Released on the 13th of August, the sequel to Karthikeya has put on a strong total on board. The film has completed a 6-day theatrical run in India. As of now, it has made 29.80 crores*, including the collection from Telugu and Hindi versions. In Hindi, as per the official update of 4 days, the film has earned 2.71 crores.

Now, as per the report in TrackTollywood, Karthikeya 2 has crossed a share of 20 crores in just 5 days of theatrical run. The mark of 30 crores is expected to be crossed by this weekend and the film very much has a shot at 40 crores, until Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger releases on 25th August.

Speaking about the overseas collection, the film 2 has made $600K+ gross till now in USA and is expected to stay strong given the extraordinary word-of-mouth.

Meanwhile, recently Prabhas congratulated the unit of Chandoo Mondeti’s Karthikeya 2 starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran for its “blockbuster success”.

The multilingual film, which released in Telugu and Hindi, has been creating waves right from the time of its release. The film has been doing well in the Hindi market as well, surprising many. While the film had 157 shows in Hindi on Saturday, on Sunday that number rose to 245. By Monday, the shows had increased to 274 in Hindi. Currently, the screen count is said to be of 1000+.

