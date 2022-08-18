Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 8 (Early Trends): Aamir Khan returned to the silver screen with Advait Chandan’s directorial after 4 years. A lot of expectation was associated with the film but got washed out from the box office. The film was released on August 11 facing a box office clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan.

The film opened with mixed reviews and managed to collect 12 crores at the box office. The film even made its place on the 5th spot in the top 5 highest openers of the 2022 list. However, the film failed to make a mark at the ticket windows during the following days.

Laal Singh Chaddha managed to earn a total of Rs 27.96 crore in the first three days. Independence Day holiday also did not seem to bring in much moolah for the film. Aamir Khan’s film minted only Rs 7.87 crores on Monday, and since then the film has been downhill.

Tuesday collections saw a sharp decline earning Rs 2 crores. The film saw a further decline on Wednesday collecting 1.50 crores*. The total collection now stands at mere 49.33 crores*. As early trade reports come in, LSC has collected Rs 1.25-1.50 crores. With Thursday’s collection, the film will finally cross the Rs 50-crore mark.

Laal Singh Chaddha has turned out to be the lowest-grossing Aamir Khan’s film ever. His 2017 film Secret Superstar lifetime collection was recorded at Rs 63.40 crores. Akshay Kumar’s film Raksha Bandhan too faced a similar fate at the box office and managed to collect only Rs 37.47 crores so far.

Both films releasing on festive weekend turned out to be box office dud and would be in line with other biggest disasters of 2022 like Shamshera and Dhaakad.

