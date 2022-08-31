Karthikeya 2 (Hindi) is going to be the first film ever in history to emerge as a clean hit after been released with zero promotion and marketing. In fact its collections too are going to good in true terms which would have been more than just respectable even pre-pandemic. To gather around 30 crores at the box office is no small deal for any film, especially when there are no known names in the lead roles, and still this south dubbed film will manage that, and how.

Advertisement

This can well be seen in the way weekdays are also collecting for Karthikeya 2 (Hindi) where Tuesday stood at 0.60 crores*. The Nikhil Siddhartha starrer is still not too far away from its Friday collections of 0.82 crores and the poor performance of Liger (Hindi) means that it’s Karthikeya 2 which will continue to rake in numbers right till the release of Brahmastra now. On Monday the film had collected 0.68 crores and now with this Tuesday hold it’s pretty much a given that numbers would be good today and tomorrow as well, and add on to 24.81 crores* that have been accumulated so far.

Advertisement

Just when it had seemed that the Hindi dubbed versions of Pushpa, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR were just aberrations and by and large there were no takers for films from down south, the success of Karthikeya 2 has reignited this faith that a good film will always find its takers, regardless of which industry it comes from. Of course this would also mean that out of 10 south films that get dubbed, may be just one or two will eventually work. However given the kind of state that theatrical business is in today, even a single hit would be a reason to celebrate.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Cobra Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): It’s Good So Far But Needs To Pick Up, All Eyes On Spot Bookings

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram