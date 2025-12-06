Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, concluded its theatrical run a few days ago, earning an epic collection. Since it was mounted on a huge budget, everyone was excited to see how much return on investment (ROI) it would bring. Justifying all the pre-release hype, the Kannada magnum opus made hefty returns at the Indian box office and emerged as a blockbuster. However, it’s nowhere close to the first Kantara movie. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Kantara Chapter 1 made impressive returns

Along with strong pre-release buzz, the magnum opus was backed by strong word of mouth. This resulted in a two-month theatrical run. As per the final collection update, it earned a staggering 622.19 crore net at the Indian box office. With this score, it concluded the run as the second-highest-grossing Kannada film, after KGF Chapter 2 (859.7 crore net).

Till now, Kantara Chapter 1 is the most expensive Kannada film with a reported budget of 125 crores. If a comparison is made between the collection and the budget, the biggie enjoyed an ROI of 497.19 crores. Calculated further, it equals 397.75% returns. Such returns look extremely impressive, especially when considering the hefty price tag of 125 crores.

Box office summary of Kantara Chapter 1:

Budget – 125 crores

India net collection – 622.19 crores

ROI – 497.19 crores

ROI% – 397.75%

Kantara did the unthinkable with over 1800% returns

Coming to the first movie, Kantara, it was a rage upon its release in 2022. Riding on an extraordinary word of mouth, the film did a business of 309.64 crore net at the Indian box office. This sum came against a low budget of just 16 crores. If compared with the cost, the film made an ROI of 293.64 crores, which equals a mind-blowing 1835.25% returns.

Box office summary of Kantara:

Budget – 16 crores

India net collection – 309.64 crores

ROI – 16 crores

ROI% – 1835.25%

As we can see, despite generating solid returns, the Kantara prequel is nowhere near Kantara in terms of box office returns, which is understandable considering the massive budget of the former.

