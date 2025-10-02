Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 is roaring at the box office and spitting fiery numbers with its occupancy and ticket sales on the opening day. The Kannada film has surpassed the numbers of its predecessors by a huge margin already, when it comes to the occupancy in the morning shows!

354% Higher Occupancy Than Its Predecessor!

The prequel has registered an occupancy that is 354% higher than Kantara‘s day 1 occupancy! Rishab Shetty’s film registered an occupancy of 16.1% for the morning shows. Initially, the previous film was released only in Kannada and was dubbed in other languages after two weeks.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 1 Occupancy

On the opening day, Friday, October 2, Kantara Chapter 1 registered an occupancy of 73.5% in the morning shows with its Kannada version only! The afternoon shows were a riot with 96.14% occupancy. The evening and night shows will be giant with better numbers!

Rishab Shetty Is Rioting With Ticket Sales

Rishab Shetty‘s film is roaring with its ticket sales on BookMyShow. The overall sales of the film registered 696K sold tickets from 6 AM to 6 PM on the opening day. This is almost 58K sold tickets every single hour on an average.

At one point the peak ticket sales of Kantara Chapter 1 on BMS was recorded at 76K sold tickets which is second best peak of the year 2025 settling below L2: Empuraan, which registered a ticket sale of almost 90+K in a single hour!

It would be interesting to see if the ticket sales of the film hits 1 million on the opening day, challenging some of the biggest films of Indian cinema on BookMyShow. By 6 PM, the film has already earned 43 crore as per Sacnilk‘s estimates.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

