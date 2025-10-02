Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has roared at the box office and defied all expectations. The film was expected to open in the range of 40 – 45 crore, but exceeded all expectations; the Kannada film managed to surpass the opening of every Indian film of 2025 except for Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG!

Second Biggest Opener Of 2025

The mythological epic might have managed to bring the 2nd biggest opening of 2025 as per the estimates. It did an impossible task of matching Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which earned 65 crore on the opening day, in all languages.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 1 Estimates

Kantara Chapter 1 on Thursday, October 2, managed to earn in the range of 62 – 65 crore on the opening day, as per early estimates. This figure includes collections from all languages. On the opening day, the film registered an overall occupancy of almost 86.8% in the theaters, excluding the night shows.

Check out the top 10 Indian openers of 2025 at the box office (India Net Collections).

They Call Him OG: 87.45 crore (including paid previews) Kantara Chapter 1: 62 – 65 crore (estimates) Coolie: 65 crore Game Changer: 54 crore War 2: 52.5 crore Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 47.5 crore Chhaava: 33.10 crore Sikandar: 30.06 crore Good Bad Ugly: 29.25 crore Vidaamuyarchi: 27 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Budget & Recovery

Kantara Chapter 1 is mounted on a reported budget of 125 crore, and the film has managed to recover 48 – 52% or more on the opening day itself. At this pace, it might recover its entire budget on the second day of its release. However, in order to secure a hit verdict, the film needs to earn a total net collection of 250 crore in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Kannada Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 1 Occupancy & BMS Report – Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Open As 3rd Best For A Romantic Film In 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News