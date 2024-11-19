Suriya starrer Kanguva at the box office is hinting at a disaster bigger than a disaster, despite holding its fort strongly on the first Tuesday. The film, after 6 six days, has not even touched the 60 crore mark, and it would be a distant dream for the film to touch the 100 crore mark!

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 6

On the sixth day, November 19, the first Tuesday, this action drama helmed by Siva earned a range of 3.1 – 3.3 crore. This is magically either the same number as Monday or surprisingly higher! On Monday, the film earned 3.15 crore.

At the worldwide box office, the film has yet not reached the 150 crore mark and the pace at which it is struggling, it seems an impossible task to pick up the figures or escalate them through the week.

Kanguva Budget & Recovery

The film starring Suriya, Disha Patani, and Bobby Deol has managed to recover only 19% of its reported budget. It has been mounted on a giant 300 crore, and it seems like damage to the film already. Not even magic could save this disaster since Pushpa 2 arrives after two weeks.

Until then, Amaran and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are still earning at the box office in the North and the South. However, the Hindi version has managed to earn almost 11 crore, thanks to the star cast!

Kanguva has already surpassed the total collection of his last hit at the box office ET. Meanwhile, it is currently the eighth highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024!

