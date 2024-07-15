Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD enjoyed fantastic numbers during its third weekend and as it is very close to the global mark of 1000 crores, all eyes are set to see how the film performs here, in India, during weekdays. And there’s good news coming in that the biggie has shown an impressive hold on its third Monday, showing a minimal drop from its third Friday. Let’s find out how the film performed on day 19 at the Indian box office!

At the end of third weekend, the Nag Ashwin directorial took its gigantic collection to 964.37 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Now, during weekdays, the film will slow down in the overseas market. So, there’s a big responsibility of the domestic collection in the journey towards the 1000 crore milestone, and as per estimates coming in, third Monday’s performance was really well.

As per early trends flowing in, Kalki 2898 AD is closing its day 19 at 4-4.50 crores. It’s an impressive hold, if one compares with third Friday’s 5.50 crores. Today, the number was expected to fall below the 4 crore mark but that hasn’t happened. The Hindi version has shown a superb hold and has taken a big lead by bringing in around 3 crores.

Considering estimates, Kalki 2898 AD stands at a staggering 592.45-592.95 crores net at the Indian box office. So, it needs roughly 8 crores to enter the 600 crores in India and that feat is expected to accomplished in the next 2-3 days.

From here, the film has an outside chance of surpassing Jawan’s 640.42 crores, and all it needs to do is show a healthy jump during the fourth weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

