Despite a modest 51% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, Jurassic World Rebirth has enjoyed a stellar run at the box office. The seventh installment in the iconic Jurassic Park franchise has emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year, trailing only Ne Zha II, Lilo & Stitch, and A Minecraft Movie at the global box office.

With a worldwide total of nearly $770 million, the film has already outperformed Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), and Interstellar (2014), among other popular hits. Now, the big question is: How much profit Jurassic World Rebirth has made so far compared to its budget? Let’s break it down.

Jurassic World Rebirth – Profit Over Budget

Here’s what Jurassic World Rebirth has earned at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo:

Jurassic World Rebirth – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $320.3 million

International: $449.2 million

Worldwide: $769.5 million

According to a report by Times Now, it was made on a budget of $180 million, which includes marketing and distribution costs. Using the standard industry thumb rule that a film typically needs to earn at least 2.5 times its budget to break even, the breakeven point for the film stood at approximately $450 million.

Since Jurassic World Rebirth has grossed nearly $770 million, it has already earned around $320 million in theatrical profits. Based on the reported figures, the movie has delivered an impressive 328% profit over its budget.

Jurassic World Rebirth Has Outgrossed These Two Jurassic Park Films

With nearly $770 million under its belt, Jurassic World Rebirth has outperformed two earlier entries in the Jurassic Park franchise at the global box office:

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) – $618.6 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Jurassic Park III (2001) – $368.8 million (Box Office Mojo)

This places Rebirth ahead of both films in terms of global box office performance. However, it still trails the remaining four Jurassic Park movies:

Jurassic Park (1993) – $978.2 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Jurassic World (2015) – $1.67 billion (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) – $1.31 billion (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) – $1 billion (Box Office Mojo)

Jurassic World Rebirth – Plot & Cast

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film takes place five years after the events shown in Jurassic World Dominion. With much of the planet now inhospitable to dinosaurs, the few remaining ones are confined to isolated equatorial regions. An extraction team is then sent to collect DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures across land, sea, and air to develop a life-saving drug.

The film features Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey in the lead roles alongside Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein in key supporting roles.

Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: How To Train Your Dragon Worldwide Box Office: Flies Past This 1990s Steven Spielberg Blockbuster

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News