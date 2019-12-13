Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office (India): Puts Up An Impressive Paid Previews’ Total!

Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office (India): Apart from Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 and Emraan Hashmi’s The Body, another major release of the week is Dwayne Johnson starrer Jumanji: The Next Level. Though the movie witnessed a full-fledged release today across the country, yesterday there were paid previews held at several places.

Speaking about yesterday’s paid previews, Jumanji: The Next Level has earned an impressive total of around 1.30 crores, which speaks enough for the strong buzz the movie is enjoying amongst the audience. With good reviews and positive word-of-mouth pouring in, the movie might hit the bull’s eye on opening day i.e. today.

There are high chances that this fun-filled adventure flick dominate the new Bollywood releases and even last week’s Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Meanwhile, looking at the strong buzz around Dwayne Johnson’s “Jumanji: The Next Level”, the studio started ticket bookings early in India.

Usually bookings start on Wednesday or Thursday, but Sony Pictures Entertainment India opened bookings for the second part of the revamped “Jumanji” franchise on Sunday (December 8).

“Dwayne has always been a popular name in India and the fans have always shown unprecedented support and love to his releases.’Jumanji’ as a franchise has been truly loved over the years and to fulfill this anticipation around the film, the advance bookings of the film, opens on Sunday and the paid previews will open on Thursday,” said Vivek Krishnani, managing director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India (SPEI).

The movie also features Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Nick Jonas, while Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover are new additions to the cast.

