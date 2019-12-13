Anurag Kashyap Takes A Dig At Narendra Modi Government’s Citizenship Amendment Bill

While many celebrated the new Citizenship Amendment Bill implied by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, many were agitated by the government’s decision. Citizenship Amendment Bill allows non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to get citizenship in the country. Reacting to this, Anurag Kashyap who has always been very vocal about his opinions, took a dig at the government for the bill.

Talking to Quint, the filmmaker said, “My instant reaction to it? My instant reaction to it is why and how and it’s not going to stop. We have voted for it, we should keep getting it. We will keep getting it. I’ve like literally switched off, I do not endorse anything.”

He added, “Either you get into it the whole hog or just let it be. We have to go through this cycle so that we can understand it can happen to any person, the consequences of something like this. Only then will we grow as a society.”

Other celebrities including Arundhati Roy, Paul Zacharia, Amitav Ghosh, and Shashi Deshpande, Aparna Sen, Nandita Das, and Anand Patwardhan also expressed their disregard towards the bill. Many called the bill, “divisive, discriminatory and unconstitutional” while urging the government to consider withdrawing the bill.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!