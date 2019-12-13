Neena Gupta FINALLY Opens Up About Her ‘Ageism’ Remark In The Controversial Saand Ki Aankh Row

Neena Gupta stirred the ageism debate in bollywood after her comment around the casting of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in Saand Ki Aankh. After a certain fan commented that actors of a certain age should be allowed to play those characters, Neena tweeted her reply saying, “Yes i was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai.”

Well, this is what sent a wave of the ageism debate crashing in through the entire industry. And now, the Badhaai Ho! Actress has opened up about her comment and how she never meant ill for anyone when she gave the particular statement.

Neena has been quoted by Zoom saying, “I don’t understand why my statement on Saand Ki Aankh was such a controversy. I didn’t want to snatch anyone’s role. I just… I wished that an older woman like me would have played it and it doesn’t mean I wanted bad for anyone else.”

Well, for those of you living under the rock, Taapsee Pannu had taken offense on this statement and had been quoted saying, “Ek kaam karti hoon main acting karna chhod deti hoon (I will do one thing, I will stop acting), and only play characters of my age and girls from Delhi. We are actors, so should we stop acting? As an actor, I will sometimes play characters of different ages. We should stop being camera actors, I think. I know it’s not an easy visual, as these women pick up guns at the age of 60, and the film showcases their story from half of their current ages.”

Yes i was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai https://t.co/6Fmrxn0HbE — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) September 24, 2019

Featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, Saand Ki Aankh revolved along the lives of India’s oldest octogenarian shooter sister, Chandro and Prakshi Tomar, who are often fondly referred to as Shooter Dadi’s.

