Here’s What Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Mother-In-Law Sharmila Tagore Wants To Change In The Actress

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s marriage came out as a huge shock for many. The actress who had been dating her Rabtaa co-star for quite a few months got hitched to him in an intimate wedding and was even blessed with baby Taimur. Now years after the marriage, Kareena invited her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her show and sat down for a fun chat.

Kareena talked about Sharmila’s grandchildren – Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Innaya Naumi Kemmu and discussed what qualities she likes in them. Kareena and Sharmila went to talk about Kareena as a daughter-in-law as well. Kareena asked what her mother-in-law liked and hated about her.

Sharmila had a winning respond. She said, “I like your consistency. I like the way you keep in touch because I know that if I sent you a message, you will invariably answer. Saif would, not Soha. Soha most certainly won’t reply. I mean, she will take time, but you will reply.”

“If I am coming to the house, you will ask me what I like to eat and I get what I want. That must be the Kapoor trait because you keep a wonderful table,” added the 75-year-old actress.

Sharmila went on to say, “I have seen you when Tiger was in the hospital and how you didn’t draw attention to yourself. It so happened that (September) 21st is your birthday and Tiger passed away on the 22nd. You were there and you were just like my children and my family. I really remember that. I have seen you during various stages, and you have been rather wonderful, I must say.”

Sharmila even elaborated on the points where Kareena can improve. “I just wish you would stay this way because your temperament is such. I have seen you work with your staff… Some of us get very tense and make it difficult for others around us. You don’t do that; you are intuitive. So I just wish you will stay like this and not get uptight about anything,” she said.

Earlier this week, Sharmila celebrated her 75th birthday with her family in Ranthambore. Saif, Kareena, Taimur, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Innaya were also present at the celebrations.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!