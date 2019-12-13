The One With the Alternate Ending: Friends Character Phoebe Buffay Does Not End Up With Mike But This Character

We are writing this with a very heavy heart as Friends starring Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer is leaving Netflix on January 1, 2020. Talking about the show, David Crane who happens to be the creator of the show revealed that they had an alternate ending for Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay.

In an interview with Radio Times, he revealed that she was supposed to get married to David (Hank Azaria) and not Mike Hannigan (Paul Rudd). David first debuted in the first season episode “The One With the Monkey,” and subsequently appeared four other times, last popping up in season nine’s “The One in Barbados, Part 1.”

When David returned in season nine, he had left Minsk and was ready to take his relationship ahead with Phoebe. “There was definitely a possibility of that,” Crane said. “I mean, we didn’t definitively know [who she’d end up with].”

“I don’t even remember all the pieces that led to where we landed, but yeah, it could have gone the other way. Phoebe would have been great with either one,” David said. Phoebe and Mike eventually married in the final season episode “The One With Phoebe’s Wedding.”

Going by the recent reports, the creators are planning to write a FRIENDS reunion and we would give up anything to see that. Isn’t it!

