James Gunn’s Superman reboot, starring David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, is flying high in theaters across the globe. The film marks the beginning of the newly reimagined DC Universe and has struck a chord with both critics and audiences, earning an impressive 83% critics’ score and a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. On IMDb, the film holds a solid user rating of 7.7/10.

Superman’s Krypto Sparks Real-World Dog Adoption Surge

It’s not just Superman who has created an impact among the viewers. As many fans may already know, James Gunn’s Superman features the first live-action big-screen appearance of Krypto the Superdog. Krypto, one of the film’s most lovable characters, is creating a real-world impact.

Since the film’s theatrical release, there has been a dramatic spike in online interest related to dog adoption. Per Gizmodo, popular dog-focused app Woofz reported that Google searches for “adopt a dog near me” skyrocketed by 513%, while “rescue dog adoption near me” saw a 163% increase.

‘SUPERMAN’ has led to a 513% increase in Google searches for “adopt a dog near me” (Source: https://t.co/ovFs8pShgL) pic.twitter.com/DW1tuNoKDq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 15, 2025

This heartwarming trend suggests that Krypto is not just for comic relief or emotional support for the hero, but has clicked big time with audiences. Clearly, Krypto isn’t just a superdog companion; he’s encouraging people to adopt dogs in a big way. This significant increase in searches for dog adoption also implies that Superman isn’t just a superhero story; it’s a film with its heart in the right place. Even James Gunn shared on his Instagram that this positive Krypto effect may be the greatest blessing (in response to an article by The Wrap):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

Will Krypto Return?

The film reveals that Krypto the Superdog doesn’t belong to Superman, but to his cousin, Supergirl, whose solo film starring Milly Alcock (of House of the Dragon fame) is set for a 2026 release. So, chances are high that Krypto will return next year. Three cheers for that!

What Is James Gunn’s Superman About?

James Gunn’s Superman focuses on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The film also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, among others.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: The Superman Movie That Delivered One Of The Most Iconic Time-Travel Moments in Superhero Cinema

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News