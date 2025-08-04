Crunchyroll continues to stream Jujutsu Kaisen, but its position in the US top 10 is slipping. Once a dominant title, the anime is now sitting at number nine and inching toward the bottom of the chart.

The latest report from FlixPatrol shows a drop of three spots, with The Water Magician holding the last place. At the top are The Rising of the Shield Hero, back with a new season since July 9, followed by Clevatess, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability, Kaiju No. 8, and Gachiakuta, which round out the top five.

Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Movie Makes Solid Box Office Debut

The recent release of Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death has not given the series a noticeable lift on streaming. The movie, still running in selected theaters, compiles the first five episodes from season two and was dropped on July 16.

It opened with $6.4 million globally during its first weekend, with $2.5 million from international markets. As of this weekend, it has crossed $7 million worldwide, passing DanDaDan: Evil Eye, which wrapped up with $6.9 million, per Box Office Mojo.

JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Box Office Summary

Domestic (Japan) – $3.2 million

International – $3.9 million

Worldwide Collection – $7.2 million

Movie Release Has Yet to Boost Streaming Numbers for the Series

Despite its streaming slide, the franchise still draws attention. Crunchyroll carries the show for viewers outside Asia, and the English dub premiered in November 2020. Season 2 ended on December 28, and fans have been waiting for the next chapter since then.

While the movie is doing well at the box office, this has not translated into renewed momentum for the series on streaming platforms.

