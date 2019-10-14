Joker Box Office (India): ‘It’s Getting Crazier’ For Joaquin Phoenix Out There!

Joker Box Office: Is it just us or people, too, are getting crazier for Joaquin Phoenix out there? After crossing the ‘half-billion’ mark worldwide, the movie is approaching the 50-crore-mark in India, and it’s a huge surprise regarding Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff War’s dominance.

The movie has collected around 49.50 crores* at the Indian box office and is still holding strong. It opened with tremendous reviews and the word of mouth has been super-positive for the film. It was released in just 500 screens as it clashed with War & Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy but got some screens added after its 1st weekend.

War is continuing to do well, whereas on the other hand last week’s release The Sky Is Pink received a lukewarm response at the box office. It’s to be seen how Joker performs on the weekdays, and with no ‘big’ releases, it could add some more screens to its credit.

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker has become the second-biggest opening weekend of all time for an IMAX release after Avengers: Endgame. It is also the biggest opening weekend of 2019 for a Warner Bros. film, beating Annabelle Comes Home, which released in India in June and made around Rs 16.82 crore in its opening weekend. Internationally, the R-rated comic book movie scored a huge debut too, raking in $96.2 million from 4,374 North American theatres over the weekend. With Sunday estimates pinned at $93.5 million, Joker now stands to be the biggest October launch of all time. The growing business of the film comes after it made headlines over apprehensions that its depiction of an assassin could incite violence, particularly gun violence, prompting cinema halls in the United States to take extra security precautions.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!